Africa

Government opts not to interfere in situation in Zimbabwe

22 November 2017 - 14:56 By Babablo Ndenze
Celebrations break out in Zimbabwe's capital as Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years in power is announced in parliament.
Image: Supplied

Government has resolved not to interfere in the current political situation in Zimbabwe.

This is according to Luwellyn Launders‚ the deputy minister of international relations and cooperation.

Briefing parliament's portfolio committee on international relations on the political climate in Zimbabwe‚ Launders said it was government's position that South Africa should rather be part of the regional collective and engage with Zimbabwe through the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Landers also told MPs that government has not yet received a request for asylum from former President Robert Mugabe or his wife Grace and their family.

He spoke to MPs following the historic resignation of Mugabe on Tuesday‚ which marked the end of his 37-year reign of the neighbouring state.

Landers was forced to depart from his prepared presentation on the situation in Zimbabwe after it was overtaken by Mugabe's resignation.

“SADC is playing a monitoring role. I refer you to a statement made by our minister of defence and military veterans who made the point‚ quite correctly I believe‚ from her past experience with the people of Zimbabwe to allow Zimbabweans to do what is expected of them and (for us) not to interfere. I believe that our two special envoys stuck to that. They may have held discussions with former president Robert Mugabe. They’ve also kept new president of Angola appraised of developments at all times‚" said Launders.

ANC MP Bhekizizwe Radebe praised Zimbabwe for their peaceful conduct.

“When they had their own problems they were able to resolve them without any bloodletting. What is also important is to appreciate South Africa and SADC in particular‚ that they didn’t go there inside and parachute themselves inside to tell the people of Zimbabwe what they must do. We must appreciate that Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa‚” said Radebe.

ACDP MP Cheryllyn Dudley said she was very “proud” of the Zimbabwean people.

“It’s such an example. Respecting the ex president‚ respecting each other‚ valuing unity at this time. It’s just awesome. I also want to commend South Africa and SADC in terms of being there immediately but respecting Zimbabwe’s independence and their ability to deal with their own issues‚” said Dudley.

ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana said his only concern was related to the role of the military which in his view set a “bad precedent”.

The international relations committee has proposed that SADC heads of state should provide strategic assistance to all stakeholders in Zimbabwe‚ if requested.

