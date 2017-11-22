Supporters comfort Chatunga Mugabe after dad's fall from power

Some took to the post to send positive messages to the Mugabe youngster.

"He will forever be celebrated by me! Iconic leader he was‚" said Blessing Mutyasira.

"He was our leader in his own league yet he was supposed to create more leaders other than himself not enemies hope you also learnt that everyone is vital in life‚" said Israel Zombo Gusalo.

"Much respect for you‚ Gushungo‚" said Kudzay Mhlanga.

"I will always salute you‚ my President! You will remain a hero and nothing can change that! Farewell‚" said Yolanda Chidziwo Washaya.

Others expressed their joy at Mugabe's demise.