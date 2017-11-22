WATCH | The moment Robert Mugabe resigned as president

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, swept from power as his 37-year reign of autocratic control and brutality crumbled within days of a military takeover.

The bombshell announcement was made by the Speaker at a special joint session of parliament convened to impeach the 93-year-old who has dominated every aspect of Zimbabwean public life for decades. On the streets, the news sparked an explosion of wild celebration.

People danced in the streets of Harare and car horns blared at the news that the era of Mugabe — who had led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980 — was finally over. Some brandished posters of Mnangagwa and army chief General Constantino Chiwenga.