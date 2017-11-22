Former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti says the real challenge in the country starts now as it needs to rebuild the economy and reintegrate internationally.

Biti was speaking on Radio 702 on Wednesday following Robert Mugabe’s resignation as president on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean leader submitted a letter to parliament‚ tendering his resignation as head of state‚ a week after the military seized power.

Biti said before Zimbabweans go to elections‚ the country needs to iron out a couple of issues.

