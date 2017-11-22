As Zimbabwe prepares for political transformation‚ it should be wary not to isolate itself‚ Zimbabwean activist and leader of the #SheVotes campaign Maureen Kademaunga said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Braamfontein‚ Kademaunga cautioned Zimbabweans against calling for the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to distance itself from their transitional processes. “Solidarity is important in this struggle‚” Kademaunga said.

Zimbabwe's former head of intelligence Dr Dumiso Dabengwa was among those blatant about how Zimbabweans had a sense of distrust for SADC.