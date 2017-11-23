'Goblin' and Grace Mugabe will be sitting pretty on presidential benefits

Ousted Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe would have lost his salary benefits if he had not resigned.

Had the impeachment process gone ahead, he would have been fired with no benefits.

The Presidential Pension and Retirement Act's Section 6 stipulates that a former president can be denied pension if he or she leaves office having "acted in wilful violation of the constitution; or of gross misconduct".

The charge sheet brought before Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda alleged Mugabe's "serious misconduct" was that he let his wife speak about government business in public when she was not a cabinet minister and also abused state resources, among other issues.