85 killed in Egypt mosque attack

An unprecedented militant attack Friday on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai peninsula has killed 85, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Officials had said militants bombed then opened fire on worshippers attending weekly prayers in the mosque in the restive peninsula, where authorities are battling the Islamic State group.

The Islamic State group's Egypt branch has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers, and also civilians accused of working with the authorities, in attacks in the north of the Sinai peninsula.

They have also targeted followers of the mystical Sufi branch of Sunni Islam as well as Christians.

Friday's attack took place roughly 40 kilometres west of the provincial capital of El-Arish during weekly prayers, police officials said.

The officials said a bomb went off at the mosque during prayers then gunmen opened fire.

The victims included civilians and conscripts praying at the mosque.