Africa

85 killed in Egypt mosque attack

24 November 2017 - 15:19 By afp.com
Row of bullets. File photo.
Row of bullets. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

An unprecedented militant attack Friday on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai peninsula has killed 85, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Officials had said militants bombed then opened fire on worshippers attending weekly prayers in the mosque in the restive peninsula, where authorities are battling the Islamic State group.

 

The Islamic State group's Egypt branch has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers, and also civilians accused of working with the authorities, in attacks in the north of the Sinai peninsula.

They have also targeted followers of the mystical Sufi branch of Sunni Islam as well as Christians.

Friday's attack took place roughly 40 kilometres west of the provincial capital of El-Arish during weekly prayers, police officials said.

The officials said a bomb went off at the mosque during prayers then gunmen opened fire.

The victims included civilians and conscripts praying at the mosque.

Most read

  1. ANC mourns death of Shembe church leader Vela Shembe South Africa
  2. Black Friday: People queued for the love of bargains South Africa
  3. Hundreds killed in attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai: state media News
  4. Oscar's six-year sentence for murder 'shockingly lenient': SCA South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X