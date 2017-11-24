Grand inauguration pushes Mugabe era into the past
Dancing grandmothers, artillery salutes and extravagant military uniforms were the order of the day Friday as Zimbabwe sought to stage a grand presidential inauguration to impress the watching world.
After ten days of intrigue, chaos and surprises, the ceremony at a giant sports stadium in Harare forcefully underlined that Emmerson Mnangagwa -- and no longer Robert Mugabe -- was in charge.
The new president, adorned with heavy ceremonial chains and a sash, was cheered by a capacity crowd of 60,000 spectators, while thousands more watched on giant screens outside.
Many Zimbabweans have expressed concern over Mnangagwa's record as a ZANU-PF party hardliner who was until recently Mugabe's closest ally.
But his inauguration attracted an audience elated that the 37-year reign of Mugabe was suddenly part of Zimbabwe's history after dominating their lives since independence from colonial rule in 1980.
"What a beautiful day this is," Alice Mwanjeya, 57, a mother of six who left her home in Chitungwiza at 6 am (0400 GMT) to attend, told AFP. "It has that feel of 1980."
Despite the surprise turn of events that ousted Mugabe, the ceremony was well-organised with highlights including a 21-gun salute and a fly-past of military helicopters and planes.
'Expecting a lot'
The presidents of Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique were present along with scores of Zimbabwean army officers wearing gold braid and medals, as well as foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.
One notable guest of honour was Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia who at 93 is the same age as Mugabe.
"We are excited and expecting a lot from Mnangagwa," said Sharon Mauyakufa, a 23-year-old student who was born 14 years into Mugabe's reign.
"We have been under a dictatorship for a very long time. We just pray he puts things in order."
"We thank you, our soldiers," read one sign at the stadium, praising the army for ejecting Mugabe.
"The people have spoken" and "Bye Bye Mugabe" said others.
Mugabe was forced from power by a military takeover but Zimbabwe's ruling elite has been careful to promote him as a respected elder.
Mnangagwa described him as "the father of the nation" during his address on Friday, paying tribute to "his immense contribution to the building of our nation".
Anger instead focused on Mugabe's wife Grace who was seen as trying to secure the presidency for herself when her husband died.
"Mugabe is very old -- we do not expect that he be punished for his crimes," said Mauyakufa, the student.
"How do you punish a 93-year-old but his wife and others must be charged if they committed crimes."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE