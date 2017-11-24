Grand inauguration pushes Mugabe era into the past

Many Zimbabweans have expressed concern over Mnangagwa's record as a ZANU-PF party hardliner who was until recently Mugabe's closest ally.

But his inauguration attracted an audience elated that the 37-year reign of Mugabe was suddenly part of Zimbabwe's history after dominating their lives since independence from colonial rule in 1980.

"What a beautiful day this is," Alice Mwanjeya, 57, a mother of six who left her home in Chitungwiza at 6 am (0400 GMT) to attend, told AFP. "It has that feel of 1980."

Despite the surprise turn of events that ousted Mugabe, the ceremony was well-organised with highlights including a 21-gun salute and a fly-past of military helicopters and planes.

'Expecting a lot'

The presidents of Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique were present along with scores of Zimbabwean army officers wearing gold braid and medals, as well as foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.

One notable guest of honour was Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia who at 93 is the same age as Mugabe.

"We are excited and expecting a lot from Mnangagwa," said Sharon Mauyakufa, a 23-year-old student who was born 14 years into Mugabe's reign.

"We have been under a dictatorship for a very long time. We just pray he puts things in order."