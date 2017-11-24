Mugabe's successor and the 'poisoned ice cream' plot

On August 17, the Zimbabwean government issued an official denial that Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was vice president at the time, had eaten ice cream at a political rally.

"For the record, the Vice President did not eat ice cream," Information Minister Chris Mushohwe said.

"Yes, there was ice cream. I ate it, many people ate the ice cream, but he did not eat the ice cream himself."

The denial was an attempt to quash reports that Mnangagwa had been poisoned by ice cream made at the large Gushungo dairy owned Robert Mugabe - who resigned as president on Tuesday - and his wife Grace.

At the time, Mnangagwa and the first lady were locked in a bitter battle to succeed the ageing 93-year-old president, with hostilities erupting in public after years of behind-the-scenes plotting.