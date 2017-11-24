SADC ready to work closely with Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa
24 November 2017 - 09:00
The Southern African Development Community (SADC), an intergovernmental organisation, said on Friday that it was ready to work closely with Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government.
Mnangagwa is due to be sworn in as Zimbabwean president on Friday following the resignation of Robert Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.
SADC is a 16-country intergovernmental organisation which is currently chaired by South Africa.
"We want jobs, jobs, jobs": Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed an excited crowd in Harare, pledging to boost the country's economy and create jobs. pic.twitter.com/RcOo27e8ZF— BBC Africa (@BBCAfrica) November 23, 2017
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE