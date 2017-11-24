Africa

SADC ready to work closely with Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa

24 November 2017 - 09:00 By Reuters

 The Southern African Development Community (SADC), an intergovernmental organisation, said on Friday that it was ready to work closely with Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government.

Mnangagwa is due to be sworn in as Zimbabwean president on Friday following the resignation of Robert Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

SADC is a 16-country intergovernmental organisation which is currently chaired by South Africa. 

