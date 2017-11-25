Grace pleads for legacy university and protection of family assets

Grace Mugabe has pleaded with Zimbabwe’s new leaders to allow her to keep her farms, and for a $1-billion university to be built and named after former president Robert Mugabe.

The former first lady has emerged as a key player in negotiations held on Thursday and Friday. Among her requests were that all the Mugabes’ properties, including more than 10 farms, be protected and that all streets and structures named after her husband remain unchanged.

The deal also included Mugabe’s $10-million (about R140-million) pension payout, inclusive of all previous benefits that the former leader enjoyed during his 37-year reign as president.