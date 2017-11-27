Africa

Botswana's former president blasts self-serving leaders

27 November 2017 - 08:28 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
Former President of Botswana Festus Mogae. File photo.
Former President of Botswana Festus Mogae. File photo.
Image: David Livingston/WireImage

Former Botswanan president Festus Mogae says African leaders should ask themselves whether they are promoting peace or have departed from ubuntu and acquired a selfish character that encourages self-interest.

He was the keynote speaker at the annual Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on Saturday. This year marks 50 years since Luthuli, the longest-serving ANC president, died on July 21 1967.

He said Luthuli's values should continue to be the lodestar of African leadership today.

"Chief Luthuli bequeathed to us a tradition of tolerance, love, mutual respect, multiracialism and, above all, peaceful settlement of differences in all spheres of life. He remains not only an inspiration to African leaders, but is also a symbol of peace upon which we should reflect and from which we should learn."

Mogae, who is the chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission on the Implementation of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, said Luthuli was a "distinguished man of peace" whose voice could not be drowned by the oppressor.

Most read

  1. Indonesia says 40,000 evacuated from Bali volcano, more need to move World
  2. Cyber Monday showdown: WalMart closes in on Amazon in online price war Sci-Tech
  3. Purge of Mugabe's allies gets underway Africa
  4. South Korea warns North not to repeat armistice violation World
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X