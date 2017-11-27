Africa

Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa appoints Chinamasa acting finance minister

27 November 2017 - 21:27 By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Staff Reporter
Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday named Patrick Chinamasa acting finance minister until a new cabinet has been appointed, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a statement.

Chinamasa was a former finance minister under Robert Mugabe's government but was moved to a newly created ministry of cyber security during a reshuffle last month. Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has been appointed as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs. -Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Zimbabwe hoodwinked

One of the greatest acts of disservice that we Africans do to our fellow citizens is to keep quiet when our brothers and sisters lose their way.
Ideas
15 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe cried when he agreed to step down

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe cried and lamented “betrayal by his lieutenants” when he agreed to step down last week under pressure from ...
News
1 day ago

We’ve seen this Zimbabwe movie before — and it doesn’t end well

Any catalyst is positive but one must question the catalysts required for the rousing support we saw in Zimbabwe, writes Refilwe Moloto
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa appoints Chinamasa acting finance minister Africa
  2. Gauteng Health terminates contract of security company South Africa
  3. Durban and Cape Town grow in popularity among air travellers South Africa
  4. Evidence van Breda had epileptic seizure on night of axe murders South Africa
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X