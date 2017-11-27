Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa appoints Chinamasa acting finance minister

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday named Patrick Chinamasa acting finance minister until a new cabinet has been appointed, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a statement.

Chinamasa was a former finance minister under Robert Mugabe's government but was moved to a newly created ministry of cyber security during a reshuffle last month. Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has been appointed as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs. -Reuters