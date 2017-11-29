Amnesty to restore cash looted from Zimbabwe coffers

New Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals and companies.

The government would arrest and prosecute anyone who failed to repatriate looted funds by March, Mnangagwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbbabwe's president last week. He promised to tackle corruption, which was endemic under former president Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

"Those affected are thus encouraged to take advantage of the three-month moratorium to return the illegally externalised funds and assets in order to avoid the pain and ignominy of being visited by the long arm of the law," Mnangagwa said.