Uhuru in, but freedom out in Kenya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in on Tuesday for a second term in what many hope is the closing act of a gruelling and divisive election drama.

The pomp and ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute, but were overshadowed by chaos in another part of Nairobi, where police engaged in running battles with angry opposition supporters trying to gather for a rally.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was meant to attend the "memorial rally" to honour more than 50 people killed, mostly by police, in four months of political upheaval.

But police kept the planned venue strictly sealed off.

Chaos also marked the start of the swearing-in ceremony at the 60,000-seater Kasarani Stadium, as Kenyatta supporters attempted to force their way into the venue, prompting police to fire teargas, while officers on horseback struggled to curb the flow of people.