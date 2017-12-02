Africa

Declining 'international interference' a chance for Libya vote: UN

02 December 2017 - 15:26 By afp.com
Ghassan Salame (R), special representative to the Secretary General of the United Nations for Libya, visits the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on November 29, 2017.
Ghassan Salame (R), special representative to the Secretary General of the United Nations for Libya, visits the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on November 29, 2017.
Image: Abdullah DOMA / AFP

UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame on Saturday urged the conflict-torn country to seize an opportunity to forge its own path towards hoped-for elections next year while "international interference" is declining.

Countries from Britain and France to Egypt, Turkey and Russia have been accused by critics of manoeuvering in Libya outside of the UN process in bids to secure their own interests.

Salame said he hoped the necessary conditions to hold a national vote would be in place "a few months from now" and urged Libyans "to seize the opportunity of attention being directed elsewhere" to work without foreign interference.

"I feel that there is a lot of interference in the Libyan case... with weapons, money, you name it," he told a conference in Rome discussing today's challenges in the Mediterranean.

But he said there was now "a window during which there is not the same level of interference".

"Support for various actors has gone down," he added. "There is declining international interference (and) Libyans must come together and build permanent institutions".

Salame unveiled a plan in September for a legislative and presidential vote by next year in a bid to end years of political turmoil after the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

He has insisted on a new constitution, which would be put before a referendum before elections and he wants a national conference to reintegrate all the country's squabbling actors.

"Elections should never be a sort of quick fix solution," he said, adding that the country needed to meet such technical conditions as voter registration and the adoption of an electoral law.

"Everyone who wants to vote needs to be able to do so safely and freely. We also need the political players to agree to accept the results," adding that "all conditions" had to be met for elections to be held.

After a 2015 UN-backed agreement, a unity Government of National Accord (GNA) with Fayez al-Sarraj as prime minister took office in Tripoli last year.

But it has struggled to impose its authority elsewhere, particularly in the far east, where military strongman Khalifa Haftar controls much of the territory and supports a rival parliament.

READ MORE

UN appeals for record $22.5b in global aid for 2018

The United Nations appealed Friday for a record $22.5 billion (18.9 billion euros) to provide aid in 2018 to soaring numbers of people slammed by ...
News
1 day ago

EU, UN and African leaders draw up emergency plan for migrants in Libya

The European Union, United Nations and African Union have agreed to an emergency plan to dismantle people smuggling networks and repatriate stranded ...
News
2 days ago

Libyan government says investigating migrant 'slave market' reports

Footage broadcast by CNN appearing to show African migrants being traded in Libya sparked an international outcry and protests in Europe and Africa.
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Police launch hunt for robbers who killed Limpopo man South Africa
  2. Two new deputy national police commissioners appointed South Africa
  3. Declining 'international interference' a chance for Libya vote: UN Africa
  4. Selborne distances itself from controversial portrait South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X