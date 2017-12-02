Africa

How priest helped convince Mugabe his time was up

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
03 December 2017 - 00:00
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa with former president Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa with former president Robert Mugabe.
Image: Reuters

Hours after the military coup began in Zimbabwe last month, Robert Mugabe spoke to his former deputy president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on the phone, pleading with him to return from South Africa so they could jointly manage a handover of power.

The Sunday Times can today reveal exclusive details of Mugabe’s final hours in power. The man in the middle of the intense behind-the-scenes talks negotiations that resulted in Mugabe’s resignation and Mnangagwa being sworn in as president, Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, this week described how he had enabled the back-channel talks between the two leaders.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

The talks began hours after Zimbabwe Defence Force generals seized temporary control of the country.

In the phone call, Mnangagwa, who had been fired as vice-president the week before, confided to Mugabe that he had fled Zimbabwe in fear of being murdered in a plot that would appear to be a suicide.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

READ MORE

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa drops education minister after public outcry

Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa dropped his education minister, a day after reappointing him to a cabinet which gave top posts to senior ...
News
10 hours ago

Zimbabwe pastor Evan Mawarire found not guilty of subversion

A Zimbabwean court found activist pastor Evan Mawarire not guilty of subversion on Wednesday in a case that has been scrutinised as a barometer of ...
News
3 days ago

State of the nation: We're going the same way as our northern neighbour

Black Friday arrived on these shores in triplicate last week.
Ideas
3 days ago

Amnesty to restore cash looted from Zimbabwe coffers

New Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad by individuals ...
News
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Wits medical students cry racism over failure rate South Africa
  2. How priest helped convince Mugabe his time was up Africa
  3. Artist who created controversial Selborne poster apologises South Africa
  4. Police launch hunt for robbers who killed Limpopo man South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X