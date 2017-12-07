Africa

African Union to bring 20,000 migrants home from Libya

07 December 2017 - 12:11 By afp.com
Migrants wait at Mitiga airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya, December 5, 2017.
Migrants wait at Mitiga airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya, December 5, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

The African Union has upped its goal to repatriate stranded migrants from Libya, saying in a statement that it aims to bring 20,000 Africans home in the next six weeks.

Pressure has grown on the continental body and individual African states to get their citizens out of Libya after CNN broadcast a report showing black Africans being sold as slaves in the north African country.

The African Union had earlier said it wanted to repatriate 15,000 migrants by the year's end, but increased its goal after a task force - including AU, European Union and United Nations officials -- met earlier this week.

Declining 'international interference' a chance for Libya vote: UN

UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame on Saturday urged the conflict-torn country to seize an opportunity to forge its own path towards hoped-for elections ...
News
4 days ago

"The immediate focus of the task force will be on the repatriation, within the next six weeks, of the 20,000 migrants currently in identified government-controlled detention centres who have expressed the wish to leave Libya," the AU said in a statement received Thursday.

The group is also working to organise consular services for stranded migrants and landing rights for airlines that can fly migrants out of Libya, the statement said.

Individual African countries have started their own repatriation programs, with Nigeria, the source of the majority of undocumented migrants trying to reach Europe from Libya, bringing home 144 people earlier this week.

Rwanda has also offered to take in as many as 30,000 migrants who have suffered abuse and slave-like conditions in Libya.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SSA says state employees refusing to be vetted South Africa
  2. Durban council approves controversial ‘secrecy’ by-law South Africa
  3. Eskom board to be announced on Friday South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES: Perk up! Inside the world’s biggest Starbucks Business
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X