Study finds politics is bad for young Kenyans

Months of electoral upheaval, sporadic unrest and economic slowdown have hit young Kenyans hard, a nationwide youth survey found Thursday.

The struggle to make ends meet has left them disillusioned, apathetic and angry, according to the annual survey of nearly 3,000 Kenyans aged 15-24 years conducted by Well Told Story, a communications, research and production company in Nairobi.

"Economic crisis does not spare anyone," said Anastasia Mirzoyants-McKnight, the company's head of knowledge and learning.

Compared with 2016, "young people are unhappier, taking more risks and have less money," the research found.

Nearly two-thirds of young Kenyans are struggling to pay for daily basics such as food and transport, up from around a half last year, and saving for the future is impossible for all but a very few.