Over 60 killed in South Sudan cattle battles

At least 60 people have been killed and dozens wounded in battles over livestock in South Sudan, local officials said Friday, the latest in a series of attacks between rival communities.

Battles over cattle between rival factions of the Dinka people, the Rup and Pakam clans, broke out on December 6 in the central area of Western Lakes, some 250 kilometres northwest of the capital Juba.

"More than 60 people were killed, and dozens wounded," Akol Paul Kordit, a local MP who also serves as the country's deputy information minister, wrote in a statement.

Fighting continued with the latest raid at dawn on Friday, it said.