Africa

Somali journalist killed in front of children

12 December 2017 - 11:06 By AFP
Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow, worked for Kalsan TV.
Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow, worked for Kalsan TV.
Image: Radio Dalsan‏ via Twitter

A Somali television journalist was killed by a car bomb in front of his children, relatives said, the fifth murder of a journalist in the war-torn country this year.

Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow, a journalist working for Kalsan TV, had taken a break from work to spend time with his children.

He had just left his home on Monday afternoon when a bomb planted beneath the driver's seat ripped through the car. He later died of his wounds in hospital.

"He was a professional journalist dedicated to working for the public," grieving relative Mohamed Abdirahman said late Monday. "We don't know why they killed him in front of his children."

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but journalists have been regularly targeted by rival forces in the long-running conflict.

"The explosive device was attached beneath the driver's seat of the car," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed.

Somalia is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists: 45 Somali reporters were killed between 2007 and 2015, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Mohamed Ibrahim, head of the National Union of Somali Journalists, called it a "senseless murder". 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Neighbour gets three life sentences for 11-year-old's rape and murder South Africa
  2. Platinum belt attempted murder suspects due in court South Africa
  3. New York bomber not on Bangladesh terror list: Dhaka police World
  4. Tasmanian tiger doomed long before humans came along Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X