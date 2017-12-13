Two weeks ago‚ 23-year-old Chenjerai* earned $6 daily as a tout‚ shouting for passengers to board long distance buses from Harare.

He also flagged down the minibuses which ferry 15 passengers at a time around the city‚ earning a “thank you fee” from every bus or minibus he filled. Not any more: Chenjerai has left the city following a ban on unlicensed bus touts by Zimbabwe’s army.

With his daily takings Chenjerai used to support a wife and two daughters and buy diabetes medication for his 59-year-old mother.

Now he lives in a rural district 250 kilometres from the city‚ earning $1.50 a day‚ sleeping inside a roadside van that doubles as a grocery store by day.

The army campaign to clear Harare of the touts who control the buses and minibuses has also been extended to the young men who fill up or drive unlicensed “pirate taxis” (small‚ rusty sedans).