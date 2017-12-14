Africa

Casualties as bomber attacks Somalia police academy

14 December 2017 - 08:31 By AFP
A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday with several people feared dead, police said.

"A man wearing an explosive vest entered the camp disguised as a policeman, and blew himself up," police officer Mohamed Abdulle said. "There are casualties, and many injuries." 

