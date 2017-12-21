Egypt struggles against population 'catastrophe'

Ali Abdelaziz sees children as a "gift from God", so much so that he has 10 of his own, even as Egypt's government struggles to stem a "catastrophic" population boom.

Abdelaziz works in the capital as a doorman, but his children stay in a village with their mother in the southern province of Minya where life is cheaper.

Egypt's overpopulation is adding pressure on the economy, already reeling from the political and security turmoil since the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

With 96-million inhabitants - and 9.4-million expatriates - the Arab world's most populous country adds 1.6 million people every year to its population.

At the current rate, Egypt's population will reach 119-million in 2030, according to a May report by the United Nations Population Fund.

With 95 percent of Egypt's land uninhabitable desert, the population is concentrated around the narrow Nile valley and Nile Delta, with smaller numbers along the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts.

A fall in mortality rates in the early 1970s further boosted the population growth.

In Cairo, a megalopolis of nearly 20-million inhabitants, the population density is around 50,000 inhabitants per square kilometre, or nearly 10 times that of London.