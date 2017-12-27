Britain's newly engaged Prince Harry has been appointed as African Parks’ new president.

He joins his brother Prince William who is working to ensure the survival of elephants through the Tusk Trust amongst other wildlife initiatives.

In an interview broadcast in the UK today‚ Prince Harry expressed his support for various environmental causes‚ saying: "Coming from a younger generation it is incredibly exciting and I feel optimistic about the future because now is a real test for‚ a real test for humanity to be able to swing that pendulum and say right in order for us to make our mark on this planet."

His father the Prince of Wales said: "We have somehow abandoned our proper connection with nature. Somehow imagined that we can manage without or we battle against her in every way instead of understanding that the future lies in working in far greater harmony with nature."

