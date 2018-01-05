Africa

South African tourist killed in Egypt balloon crash, 12 injured: official

05 January 2018 - 10:43 By afp
The remains of a hot air balloon are seen on the ground near the ancient city of Luxor after a fatal crash on January 5, 2018.
Image: STRINGER / AFP

A South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of Luxor on Friday, a health ministry official said.

Sharif Wadie, the assistant health minister in charge of emergency services, told AFP there were no other casualties but did not elaborate on the extent of the passengers' injuries.

ANC Conference 2017

