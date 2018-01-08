Tsvangirai hints at retirement

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is at the crossroads as he ponders his political future.

Having been the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) since its inception in 1999 - an offshoot of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) - the major obstacle in his journey towards the country’s elections in 2018 is ill health.

"At a personal level‚ I feel an air of satisfaction as I reflect on the great journey we have travelled together even as I seriously ponder about the future‚” he said.

"I am looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task that we started together so many years ago with our full blessing and support‚" he said in a statement on Monday.

His erstwhile rival Robert Mugabe was deposed by the military in November‚ robbing Zimbabweans of a "Mugabe versus Tsvangirai" election showdown.

If the elections go ahead with Tsvangirai running on the MDC T or a coalition ticket‚ he would face off with Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ the country’s current president who had been Robert Mugabe's behind-the-scenes man since the 80s.