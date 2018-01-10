Africa

Power restored in parts of Kenyan capital after major outage

10 January 2018 - 09:36 By Reuters
Kenya Power, which has 6.4 million customers connected to its grid, gets 60 percent of its revenues from industrial consumers in Nairobi and the neighbouring town of Thika.
Kenya Power, which has 6.4 million customers connected to its grid, gets 60 percent of its revenues from industrial consumers in Nairobi and the neighbouring town of Thika.
Image: iStock

Electricity was restored in some parts of Kenya's capital Nairobi and its central, western and coastal regions early on Wednesday after a major power blackout the previous day.

A transmission system problem had caused the widespread outages on Tuesday evening, Kenya Power said in an earlier statement. The areas affected included parts of Nairobi, Mount Kenya, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley and Coast regions, according to the company.

It said on Twitter overnight that power had been restored in parts of the capital, though on Twitter on Wednesday morning people still reported outages in some neighborhoods.

Power was also back on in parts of the Rift Valley and most of the Western and Coast regions, the company said Wednesday.

The company is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

Kenya Power, which has 6.4 million customers connected to its grid, gets 60 percent of its revenues from industrial consumers in Nairobi and the neighbouring town of Thika.

While the frequency and severity of outages in Kenya has fallen over the years, many firms still run stand-by generators to cope with any interruptions.

Kenya has an installed electricity generating capacity of 2,341 MW, most of it from geothermal and hydroelectric power.

READ MORE

Why Kenya’s push for nuclear power rests on false or fanciful premises

Kenya wants to go nuclear. Since 2012, Nairobi has been talking the talk and walking the walk.
News
1 day ago

SA's nuclear build contract still wide open, says France minister

France's finance minister Michel Sapin believes the race between suppliers to win South Africa's nuclear build is still wide open and that France has ...
Business
11 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rail Safety Regulator establishes Shosholoza Meyl crash inquiry South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Green bar-coded IDs still valid: Home Affairs South Africa
  4. Gold miners near silicosis lawsuit settlement South Africa
  5. Plea for safer trains after shooting in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X