Liberia party drops Sirleaf after Weah poll win

Liberia's ruling party said Sunday it had expelled outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for not backing her vice-president, Joseph Boakai, in a presidential election run-off lost to former footballer George Weah.

Sirleaf, 79, will formally hand over power to Weah on January 22 after serving two six-year terms, the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner having made history in 2005 when she became Africa's first elected female leader.

"The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Unity Party has voted to expel" Sirleaf, the party said in a statement.

"The vote was taken as a result of several violations of the party's constitution and other acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party," it added, noting that the party's constitution clearly provides for "support (of) the Unity Party's candidate through campaigning for the election."