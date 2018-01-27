Africa

Chad president reshuffles ministers

27 January 2018 - 11:32 By AFP
Chad president Idriss Deby Itno. File photo.
Chad president Idriss Deby Itno. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO / STR

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno on Friday evening reshuffled the government, including the replacement of its public security minister, officials said.

In office since a reshuffle on December 25, public security minister Amadai Abdelkerim is to be replaced by Ahmat Mahamat Bachir, it was announced on national radio.

Bachir held the strategic position from 2014 until he was replaced in late December.

Mahamat Moctar Ali was appointed public service minister, taking over from Mahamat Allahou Taher, according to the radio.

No explanation was given for the new appointments, which come amid public anger over austerity measures imposed by the government in a bid to cope with a severe economic recession.

Most read

  1. Scores wounded in Kabul blast World
  2. Chad president reshuffles ministers Africa
  3. Ferry with 50 on board missing in central Pacific World
  4. Ex-Guatemala Supreme Court president shot dead World
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X