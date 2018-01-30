There are 75 political parties registered to contest in the looming elections in Zimbabwe - up from 35 that existed prior to 2017.

The so-called big league has the MDC alliance‚ made up of seven political parties whose leaders Morgan Tsvangirai‚ Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube were part of the original Movement for Democratic Change that split in 2005.

They joined hands with relative minnows‚ Agrippa Mutambara of Zimbabwe People First and Jacob Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe and Zanu Ndonga‚ led by Denford Musiyarira.

They are what is called the "big tent"‚ and have engaged in talks to lure former Zanu-PF stalwart Joice Mujuru with her National People's Party (NPP) for a grand coalition to unseat Zanu-PF.

This year's elections are a high stakes game. The MDC alliance feel they stand a chance because‚ according to them‚ Zanu-PF is weaker without Robert Mugabe.

"As far as we are concerned‚ E.D. [current resident Emmerson Mnangagwa] is a weaker candidate compared to Mugabe‚" said MDC deputy president Nelson Chamisa.