After Mugabe, Zimbabwe opposition stumbles before vote

With Zimbabwe holding elections this year, the opposition had been feeling cautiously optimistic - until its arch-enemy, Robert Mugabe, was ousted from power.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Zimbabwe's main opposition party, now faces the threat of a revived ZANU-PF party at polls that look set to further cement one-party rule.

Morgan Tsvangirai, veteran leader of the MDC, was among the most prominent critics of Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF, but he has been forced out of the action by colon cancer.

The party's history of splits has also returned, despite an agreement last year enabling the MDC to lead an united opposition into the elections.