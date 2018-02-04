Six Africans injured in drive-by shooting in Italy

A shaven-headed far-right supporter wounded six Africans Saturday in a brazen drive-by shooting in central Italy and was later arrested.

After the morning assault in the town of Macerata, the suspect got out of his car, made a fascist salute with a tricolour Italian flag draped over his shoulders and shouted "Viva Italia", or "Long Live Italy", and "Italy for Italians," media reports said.

The wounded included five men and one woman and came from Ghana, Mali and Nigeria, the Agi news agency said.

He opened fire in eight areas in the town and also targeted the office of the centre-left Democratic Party in a two-hour terror spree in the sleepy town of 43,000 people, press reports said.

"Six people were injured and all of them are foreigners," said town mayor Romano Carancini. Police confirmed in a tweet that "the wounded persons were of foreign nationality", adding that the "presumed author of the attack is Italian".