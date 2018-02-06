Africa

Nigeria pledges support to Cameroon over secession threat

06 February 2018 - 06:59 By afp
Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the president of the anglophone separatist movement in Cameroon.
Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the president of the anglophone separatist movement in Cameroon.
Image: Sisiku Ayuk Tabe via Twitter

Nigeria on Monday assured Cameroon that it is determined to deal with secessionist forces attempting to use its territory to destabilise its West African neighbour.

Last week, Nigeria extradited Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, leader of a Cameroonian anglophone separatist movement, and 46 of his supporters at Yaounde's request, sparking condemnation from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

But Nigeria's National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno said at a trans-border security meeting in Abuja that extradition was ordered to preserve Cameroon's unity and sovereignty.

"President Muhammadu Buhari assures you that we will take all the necessary measures, within the ambit of the law, to ensure that Nigeria's territory is not used as a staging area to destabilise another friendly sovereign country," Monguno told the meeting.

He said both President Paul Biya and the entire people of Cameroon have the backing of Buhari in finding solution to the country's internal crisis.

Monguno urged the Cameroonian authorities to engage in constructive dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the anglophone regions and facilitate the return of Cameroonian refugees who have crossed the border into Nigeria.

At least 30,000 Cameroonian refugees are said to have fled to Nigeria following the crisis.

The UNHCR has accused Nigeria of breaching international agreements over the extradition of the separatist agitators who were arrested in Abuja on January 5.

The UNHCR said most of the 47 sent back to Cameroon had submitted asylum claims in Nigeria.

Cameroon has called the 47 "terrorists" and said they will "answer for their crimes", as tensions mount in the Southwest and Northwest Regions, home to most of the country's English-speakers.

The anglophones have complained about decades of economic inequality and social injustice at the hands of the French-speaking majority.

Most read

  1. What I saw outside Luthuli House shocked me South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Mining industry eager for South African leadership change Business
  4. Outa 'cautiously optimistic' about PIC's Eskom loan South Africa
  5. Nigeria pledges support to Cameroon over secession threat Africa

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
X