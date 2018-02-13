Africa

Chibok girls' kidnapper jailed for 15 years

13 February 2018 - 11:11 By AFP
Remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok are seen in an unknown location in Nigeria in this still image taken from an undated video obtained on January 15, 2018. File photo
Remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok are seen in an unknown location in Nigeria in this still image taken from an undated video obtained on January 15, 2018. File photo
Image: Boko Haram Handout/Sahara Reporters via REUTERS

A man involved in the 2014 kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeast Nigeria has been jailed for 15 years, the government confirmed on Tuesday.

Haruna Yahaya, 35, admitted being involved in the abduction when he appeared at a special court trying hundreds of Boko Haram suspects on Monday, a justice ministry spokesman told AFP.

The conviction is the first in relation to the kidnapping, which triggered global outrage and sparked a worldwide campaign for the girls' release.

Nigeria began prosecuting people arrested during the insurgency last October, starting with 1,669 suspects held at a military detention facility in Kainji, in the central state of Niger.

"It is true that a member of Boko Haram who took part in the kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls was given 15 years jail," justice ministry spokesman Salihu Isah said.

"Haruna Yahaya, who is 35 and handicapped with a paralysed arm and a deformed leg, was arrested in 2015 by the Civilian JTF," he said referring to the joint task force militia.

"He confessed to having taken part in the abduction."

Isah said Yahaya's defence lawyer "pleaded for leniency" on the grounds that he was "forcibly conscripted into the group and he acted under duress".

Boko Haram has used kidnapping as a weapon of war in its quest to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, seizing thousands of women, young girls and men of fighting age.

"But the court dismissed his plea on the grounds that he had the option not to take part in Boko Haram activities... His conviction starts from the time of sentence," said Isah. 

READ MORE

Nigerian army says it rescued another Chibok girl

The Nigerian army said on Thursday it rescued one of the kidnapped Chibok girls amid a wave of deadly Boko Haram kidnappings and bombings rocking the ...
News
1 month ago

Boko Haram heading for the UN blacklist

Nigeria has asked the UN Security Council's al-Qaeda sanctions committee to blacklist Islamist militant group Boko Haram after the kidnapping of ...
News
3 years ago

New Boko Haram video claims to show missing Nigerian schoolgirls

Boko Haram released a new video on Monday claiming to show the missing Nigerian schoolgirls, alleging they had converted to Islam and would not be ...
News
3 years ago

Chance to rescue girls missed

The Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram more than three weeks ago were held in the same spot near their school for 11 days -but the ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Israel military trial of Palestinian teen opens behind closed doors World
  2. Chibok girls' kidnapper jailed for 15 years Africa
  3. Secret confidante of South Korea's Park jailed for 20 years over scandal World
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Rwanda shuts radio for denigrating women Africa

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X