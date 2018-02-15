Tsvangirai's death will not split the MDC

The death of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai might highlight the factions within the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) but will not split the party.

That is the view of political analysts.

Tsvangirai‚ 65‚ was the rival of ousted president Robert Mugabe. He died on Wednesday evening at about 8pm at an unnamed hospital in Pretoria after a long battle with cancer.

MDC vice-president Advocate Nelson Chamisa was appointed the party’s leader for the next year on Thursday.

Political and executive chairperson of the Southern African Political Economy Series Trust Dr Ibbo Mandaza said on Thursday the death of Tsvangirai will give the MDC a platform to unite.

“His passing will be an invaluable resource for the opposition against the Zanu-PF and its coup government.”