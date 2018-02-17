Africa

Suicide blasts kill 19 in northeast Nigeria: civilian militia

17 February 2018 - 10:37 By AFP
Nigerian fish market.File photo
Nigerian fish market.File photo
Image: Flickr

Three suicide bombers killed 19 people at a fish market in Konduga, northeast Nigeria, civilian militia leaders said on Saturday, in an attack blamed on Boko Haram jihadists.

Babakura Kolo, from the Civilian Joint Task Force said the attack happened at about 8:30 pm (1930 GMT) on Friday. "We have 19 dead and about 70 others injured," he told AFP.

