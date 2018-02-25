DRCongo braced for anti-Kabila protest despite ban

Church-backed protests against Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila's refusal to quit power were expected to go ahead Sunday despite a ban and bloody crackdowns on past rallies.

The chronically unstable nation is braced for more unrest following months of tension sparked by Kabila's prolonged rule and long-delayed elections.

Hundreds of ruling party supporters stormed Kinshasa cathedral on Saturday after authorities banned the march called by the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC), an organisation close to the church and an influential social and spiritual force.

Previous protests on New Year's Eve and January 21 saw 15 people killed by security forces, according to tolls given by organisers and the United Nations. The government says just two people died in those protests.