One killed, four injured as DR Congo police fire on banned protests

Hundreds began marching after mass at Kisangani cathedral but were dispersed by security forces who fired bullets and tear gas.

The demonstrators fled back into the cathedral singing the national anthem, "Debout Congolais" (Arise Congolese).

Three priests were arrested as they led a march in the Saint Pierre de Wagenia district in the east of the city. Officers took them away in a police vehicle, the journalist said.

The nationwide protests were called by the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC), an organisation close to the church and an influential social and spiritual movement. But authorities banned the demonstrations.

Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term, but he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected.

In January he accused the church of interfering in Congolese politics.

Previous protests on New Year's Eve and January 21 saw a total of 15 people killed by security forces, according to tolls given by organisers and the United Nations. The government said just two people died in the unrest.

'Zero casualties'

Police fired warning shots and tear gas to break up protesters who began marching after leaving morning mass in several districts.

Internet access was also cut in the capital.

Kinshasa police chief General Sylvano Kasongo said Saturday he was under orders to "take measures to ensure the security of the population, and to stop anyone who attempts to disturb public order".

But he added: "The goal is to have zero casualties."

Hundreds of ruling party supporters had stormed Kinshasa cathedral on Saturday.