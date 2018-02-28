Africa

23 dead in fresh ethnic violence in DR Congo

28 February 2018 - 13:55 By AFP
Congolese army soldiers.
Congolese army soldiers.
Image: GORAN TOMASEVIC/GALLO IMAGES

Twenty-three people have been killed in renewed clashes between ethnic groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, according to an official toll Wednesday.

The violence, in Rutshuru territory in the conflict-scarred province of North Kivu, has pitted the Hutu community on one side against the Nande and Hundu groups on the other.

"We have recorded the death of 16 civilians and seven militiamen since Sunday," Francois Bakundakabo, an aide to the provincial governor, told AFP.

Fighting occurred in the villages of Bwalanda, Mutanda and Kikuku, where the groups have regularly clashed over control of land. Several dozen people were killed in 2017.

The Nande and Hunde consider Congolese Hutu to be foreigners and in league with Rwandan Hutu rebels, gathered in a notoriously violent militia called the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The FDLR, set up in 2000, includes several leaders who took part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, in which hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tutsis, as well as member of the Pygmy Batwa community, were slaughtered by the Hutu majority government.

Eastern DRC has been a theatre of ethnic violence for 20 years, fuelled in part by the desire to control valuable mineral resources and farmland.

Most read

  1. Large sums of money drained from account of couple linked to Isis South Africa
  2. Zulu king lashes out at costly commission into KZN violence South Africa
  3. 'How I untied electrical cord from Susan Rohde's neck' South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | The cabinet reshuffle | Eskom whistleblower 'under ... Ideas
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X