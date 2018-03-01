Political activist Linda Masarira has taken the fight to President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ challenging his legitimacy through the Constitutional Court.

Liberal Democrats‚ a political party formed in South Africa in 2015 and led by Masarira‚ argues that Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup.

"He is not the legitimate president; that's why we filed our papers‚" said Masarira.

The papers were filed on Thursday.

When tankers at the behest of now vice president‚ retired army General Constantino Chiwenga‚ rolled into Harare on November 15 – at a time when Mnangagwa had gone into hiding in South Africa - Liberal Democrats issued an anti-coup statement.