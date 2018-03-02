Africa

Pregnant women warned against bleaching unborn babies' skins

02 March 2018 - 08:31 By Timeslive
Pregnant. File photo.
Pregnant. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Medical experts in Ghana have issued a warning to pregnant women who take pills to bleach their unborn babies' skins.

According to the BBC, the growing trend of using illegal pills during pregnancy can cause birth defects, including damage to limbs and internal organs.

The pills are often smuggled into the country inside luggage at airports.

 - BBC

Most read

  1. Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital, at least four wounded World
  2. Sandbags and warnings as northeast US braces for storm-driven flood World
  3. Cape Town’s plans for what happens after Day Zero just won’t work - Here’s why South Africa
  4. 'The damage done by Brown will be felt for a long time' South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X