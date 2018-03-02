Pregnant women warned against bleaching unborn babies' skins
02 March 2018 - 08:31
Medical experts in Ghana have issued a warning to pregnant women who take pills to bleach their unborn babies' skins.
According to the BBC, the growing trend of using illegal pills during pregnancy can cause birth defects, including damage to limbs and internal organs.
The pills are often smuggled into the country inside luggage at airports.
- BBC
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE