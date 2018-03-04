Police in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe‚ rushed in to stop violence as warring factions in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC T) had a go at each other on Sunday.

The Thokozani Khupe-led faction were holding a meeting at the party's offices on Sunday afternoon when a truckload of youths believed to be aligned to new party leader Nelson Chamisa stormed the venue‚ attacking those in attendance.

"We were attacked at the Bulawayo MDC-T office. People are injured and cars have been vandalised‚" Khupe said. Khupe survived an assassination attempt at Morgan Tsvangirai's burial last month in Hamunikwa village in the Buhera region. Party youths allegedly linked to Chamisa put Khupe in a grass-thatched hut and attempted to set it ablaze.

In the latest attack‚ Khupe's aide‚ Witness Dube‚ got a deep cut on his forehead and a car that she was travelling in‚ a Land Rover Discovery 4‚ was vandalised. Other victims were taken to hospital.