Africa

Mozambique bans imports of processed meat from SA over listeria

05 March 2018 - 15:40 By Reuters
Image: 123rf/ Katarzyna Białasiewicz

Mozambique has banned imports of processed meat products from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak was linked to a factory there, the ministry of agriculture and food security said.

"(Ministry) asks that all owners of establishments that commercialise these products start to withdraw from the shelves due to the danger that this constitutes to health," a statement from the ministry said.

Zambia’s high commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, urged South African retail chain stores operating in Zambia to recall ready-to-eat meat products imported from that country following the confirmation of the source of listeria bacteria.

