Sierra Leone picks president in shifting political climate

Sierra Leone holds a general election on Wednesday to pick a new president in a climate of voter frustration with the two parties that have ruled since independence.

More than 3.1 million voters are registered for the polls, which open at 7am (0700 GMT) and close at 6pm (1800 GMT) across the small West African nation.

The economy is in a dire state following the 2014-16 Ebola crisis and a commodity price slump that drove away foreign investors, and living conditions are among the poorest in the world.

"We are prepared; we are committed to conduct credible elections," said Mohamed Conteh, chief commissioner of the National Election Commission (NEC), adding all electoral materials had now been distributed to polling stations.

Partial tallies are expected within 48 hours and complete results within two weeks.

President Ernest Bai Koroma cannot run again after consecutive five-year terms and has anointed a successor for the ruling All Peoples Party (APC), Samura Kamara, who has campaigned on continuity rather than change.

"I am (Koroma's) biggest legacy. I need to sustain what he has achieved... and build on it," Kamara told AFP at the final APC rally on Monday.