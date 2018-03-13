Namibia reports first listeriosis case after South African outbreak

Namibia on Tuesday reported its first case of listeriosis since an outbreak in South Africa erupted at the beginning of last year, killing 183 people so far.

A 41-year-old Namibian man was diagnosed with the disease on Monday and is being treated in a hospital in the capital Windhoek, Health Minister Bernard Haufiku said in a statement.

Namibia has banned South African imports of processed meat products, and Haufiku warned Namibians not to eat any items still for sale in the country.