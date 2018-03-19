Who is Zimbabwe's biggest looter? Mnangagwa names names

Diamond mining firms have been revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the biggest looters in Zimbabwe.

The president issued a three-month moratorium to alleged looters and extended it by two weeks. He warned that those who did not heed his call would face legal action.

Indications from the published list are that most funds were externalised to China with numerous Chinese retail and mining companies also dominating the list.

Category 1 - illicit financial flows externalised through non repatriation of export proceeds - has African Associated Mines ($62-million)‚ Marange Resources ($54.2m)‚ Canadile Miners ($31.3m)‚ Mbada ($14.7m) and Jinan ($11m) listed as the top looters.