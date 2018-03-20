Egyptians who took part in Arab Spring say voting useless

As banners supporting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's bid for a second term fill Cairo's streets, some who participated in the 2011 democratic uprising say they will boycott this month's "predetermined" elections.

"It's been a downwards slippery slope since the last presidential elections (in 2014): nothing is improving," said Sami, who took part in the January 2011 uprising which toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

Sisi, as defence minister, led the July 2013 ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule.

Now, Sisi is seeking another term in the March 26-28 elections, running against Moussa Mostafa Moussa, a candidate who had previously expressed support for the incumbent.

Other presidential hopefuls were arrested or withdrew.

"It's a nominal participation. They couldn't have just one person running unopposed, so they brought someone just as a show so they can say there is competition," said Sarah.

Like Sami and everyone else interviewed in this story, she asked to be identified by a pseudonym.

"I won't put the effort and vote in an election that is already predetermined," she said.

2011 hopes dashed

The situation is a far cry from Sarah's high hopes in 2011, when she joined protests "excited to have free and fair elections, and to vote in competitive elections where my voice would make a difference."

Over 18 days, mostly young Egyptians overcame thousands of security forces, capturing Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo.

There, they camped day and night until Mubarak, who had been in power for nearly 30 years, left office. The military then took charge of the country.

Soon after, major Mubarak-era officials were arrested and courts began examining cases of police brutality.

"It was an incredible moment of hope; the sky was the limit," said Sami.