Mnangagwa grants reprieve for death row inmates

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively commuted death row inmates' sentences to life‚ as part of a presidential pardon to 3‚000 inmates in Zimbabwe's overcrowded prisons.

"Commutation of the death sentence to life imprisonment is hereby granted to all prisoners who have been on death row for ten years and above‚" he said.

In January 2018 there were 99 death row inmates in Zimbabwe‚ with one of them being a woman - Yvonne Musarurwa‚ an MDC-T activist jailed for killing a police officer‚ Inspector Peter Mutedza‚ in 2013 before that year's general elections.