Nigerian town awaits release of Christian girl held by Boko Haram

Residents of the Nigerian town of Dapchi were hoping Sunday for the release of the last schoolgirl, who is also a Christian, from among a group of more than 100 kidnapped and released by Islamists, following encouraging indications from authorities.

Her freed schoolmates said the girl, Leah Sharibu, remained in captivity as she had refused to convert to Islam.

"There is so much expectation in the town following the news that the last remaining girl will be released," Kachalla Bukar, father of one of the schoolgirls recently freed, told AFP late Saturday by phone from the town in the northeastern state of Yobe.

"We were told she was on her way but she has not yet been brought," said Kachalla, who is the spokesman of the abducted schoolgirls' parents union.